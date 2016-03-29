FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 29
March 29, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
==========================EVENTS================================
    PRAGUE - Chinese Czech Financial Cooperation Forum (here)
 (0730 GMT).
    PRAGUE - Chinese President Xi Jinping and Czech President
Milos Zeman to hold a joint news conference at 0945 GMT. 
===========================NEWS=================================
      
    PHILIP MORRIS: Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR
 proposed a higher dividend of CZK 920/share.
    CHINA: Chinese President Xi Jinping began a two-day state
visit to Prague on Monday to promote business ties, crowning
efforts by Czech President Milos Zeman to build a strategic
relationship with Beijing.
    BOURSES: Small and mid-sized stock exchanges in eastern
Europe face a struggle to survive in a world where the behemoths
attract the juiciest listings, and trading volumes are steadily
shrinking.  
=======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    CHINA TRADE: A survey by the small- and medium-sized
business association found 88 percent of the 260 firms asked do
not export to China and four-fifths do not plan to in the
future.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 2
     
    Reuters did not verify the stories nor does it vouch for
their accuracy
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 24.0370 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

