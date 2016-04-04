FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 4
April 4, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
==========================EVENTS================================
    PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish relevant auction dates
in April and offered government bonds.
    Related news 
===========================NEWS=================================
      
    MIGRANTS: The Czech Republic will send back to Iraq a group
of Iraqi Christians who tried to move on to Germany instead of
staying in the country, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec said on
Sunday.
    Story: Related news: 
        
    BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 43.60
billion crown ($1.84 billion) surplus at the end of March due
mainly to higher tax collection and EU subsidies, helping to
reach the best-ever first quarter result, Finance Ministry data
showed on Friday.
    Story: Related news: 
  * For a story on the 2015 budget: 
    
    NWR: New World Resources announced an extension of
the date for satisfaction of the first milestone contained in
the current super senior credit facility standstill and
temporary waiver.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE PMI: Central European manufacturing continued to grow in
March as a jump in Polish factory activity managed to offset
slower growth from Germany, the region's main trade partner.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies gained on Friday
after a report showed Polish manufacturing activity picked up in
March.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Forecasts for increasing solar power generation
and lower demand due to the weekend drove central and
southeastern day-ahead power prices lower on Friday, traders
said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.015     27.053    0.14      -0.06
 vs Dollar         23.722     24.537    3.32       4.58
 Czech Equities    892.92     892.92    -0.78      -6.63
 U.S. Equities 17,792.75  17,685.09     0.61       2.11
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
    M&A: Investors Karel Komarek and Jiri Smejc have hired
Commerzbank and UniCredit to advise on a bid for German betting
agency Tipico, according to sources. A spokeswoman for Komarek's
KKCG group declined to comment.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
        
    Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.

    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
