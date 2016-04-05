FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 5
April 5, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... ]
==========================EVENTS================================
    PRAGUE - Car Importers' Association (SDA) holds a news
conference, presents Q1 passenger car registrations (1200 GMT).
    Related news 
===========================NEWS=================================
      
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 24
billion crowns ($1.01 billion) worth of domestic government
bonds in six primary auctions taking place in April, the
ministry said on Monday.
    Story: Related news: 
  
    CEE MARKETS: Solid economic data released last week
continued to support Central European currencies on Monday,
although the zloty gave up some gains after Moody's warned that
a constitutional crisis could affect Poland's credit rating.
    Story: Related news: 
    
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.022     27.053    0.11      -0.09
 vs Dollar         23.754     24.537    3.19       4.45
 Czech Equities    896.85     896.85     0.44      -6.22
 U.S. Equities 17,737     17,792.75    -0.31       1.79
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 23.7400 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
