Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 6

PRAGUE, April 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== February trade data at 0700 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ] ===========================NEWS================================= Czech new car registrations rose 11.9 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 59,598 vehicles, the country's Car Importers' Association said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: STOCK: The largest individual shareholder in Stock Spirits Group sought to remove the vodka maker's chief executive and named its own nominees to the board to give the company "fresh perspectives" to tackle weakness in its key Polish market. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies joined a retreat of regional equities on Tuesday as investors sold risky assets across global markets on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve may lift rates sooner and faster than expected. Story: Related news: EUROPE POWER: European spot power prices fell on Tuesday due to higher wind and hydroelectric production which countered sizeable demand gains after the low-demand Easter period. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.016 27.053 0.14 -0.07 vs Dollar 23.777 24.537 3.1 4.36 Czech Equities 889.53 889.53 -0.82 -6.99 U.S. Equities 17,603.32 17,737 -0.75 1.02 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================== UNIPETROL: Minority shareholders of Unipetrol want the petrochemical group to pay out dividends for the first time since 2007. Paulinino group of investors that controls a 21 percent stake said it saw 12 crowns per share as the minimum, adding Unipetrol could pay even double that amount. That would mean up to 4.3 billion crowns ($180.92 million). The board usually proposes the dividend one month ahead of the annual general meeting - last year the AGM took place on June 2. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 (Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 23.7670 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)