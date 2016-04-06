FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 6
April 6, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    February trade data at 0700 GMT
===========================NEWS=================================
      
    Czech new car registrations rose 11.9 percent year-on-year
in the first quarter to 59,598 vehicles, the country's Car
Importers' Association said on Tuesday.
    STOCK: The largest individual shareholder in Stock Spirits
Group sought to remove the vodka maker's chief
executive and named its own nominees to the board to give the
company "fresh perspectives" to tackle weakness in its key
Polish market.
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies joined a retreat of
regional equities on Tuesday as investors sold risky assets
across global markets on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve may
lift rates sooner and faster than expected.
    EUROPE POWER: European spot power prices fell on Tuesday due
to higher wind and hydroelectric production which countered
sizeable demand gains after the low-demand Easter period.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.016     27.053    0.14      -0.07
 vs Dollar         23.777     24.537    3.1        4.36
 Czech Equities    889.53     889.53    -0.82      -6.99
 U.S. Equities 17,603.32  17,737       -0.75       1.02
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
    UNIPETROL: Minority shareholders of Unipetrol want the
petrochemical group to pay out dividends for the first time
since 2007. Paulinino group of investors that controls a 21
percent stake said it saw 12 crowns per share as the minimum,
adding Unipetrol could pay even double that amount.
    That would mean up to 4.3 billion crowns ($180.92 million).
The board usually proposes the dividend one month ahead of the
annual general meeting - last year the AGM took place on June 2.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14  
    
    (Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)


