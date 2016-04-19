FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 19
April 19, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... ]
==========================EVENTS================================
    PRAGUE - Telecoms company O2 Czech Republic to hold annual
general meeting. Vote on dividend on agenda. The board has
proposed a 16 crown per share payout. 
    Related news 
==========================NEWS==================================
    EPH: Czech investor EPH has agreed to buy the loss-making
lignite coal mines and associated power plants in Germany from
state-owned Swedish utility Vattenfall as it bets on a
recovery in European power prices.
    Story: Related stories: 

    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 10
billion crowns ($418.52 million) worth of domestic government
bonds in two primary auctions taking place in May, the ministry
said on Monday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    BANKS: Czech banks expect a further easing of credit
standards for corporate and consumer lending in the second
quarter, while conditions for mortgages are expected to tighten,
a central bank survey showed on Monday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    STOCK SPIRITS: Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc 
 removed its chief executive of seven years, bowing to
pressure from its largest individual shareholder.
    Story: Related stories: 
        
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks and currencies mostly
fell on Monday after oil producers failed to agree a cut in
supply and the price of crude dropped.
    Story: Related stories: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.018     27.02    0.01       -0.07
 vs Dollar         23.834     23.886   0.22        4.13
 Czech Equities    904.65     904.65   -0.22       -5.4
 U.S. Equities 18,004.16  17,897.46    0.6         3.32
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    CARS: Czech car production rose by 2 percent in the first
quarter to 349,766 vehicles. Production at Volkswagen's Skoda
Auto, the biggest carmaker, dropped 3 percent, according to data
from the Automotive Industry Association.
    Pravo, page 19
    
    Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.
    
    For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

