Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 22

PRAGUE, April 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)

UNIPETROL: Czech refiner Unipetrol reported a first-quarter net loss on Thursday hurt by an outage at its Litvinov complex where it said the restart of a damaged steam cracker would have to be postponed by a month until August. Unipetrol's board still has not prepared its recommendation regarding dividend.

CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's main currencies and government bonds eased on Thursday as crude prices rose and the European Central Bank (ECB) did not ease policy further at its meeting.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.011 27.024 0.05 -0.05
vs Dollar 23.922 23.748 -0.73 3.78
Czech Equities 918.6 918.6 0.18 -3.95
U.S. Equities 17,982.52 18,096.27 -0.63 3.2

Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

========================PRESS DIGEST============================
O2: Operator O2 Czech Republic signed a memorandum of cooperation with European division of China Telecom, which opens roaming and data transfers of the latter firm's consumers to the Czech telecommunications company. For China Telecom this is the first such cooperation in eastern Europe. Hospodarske Noviny, page 4

Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.