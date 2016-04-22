FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 22
April 22, 2016

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
==========================EVENTS================================

==========================NEWS==================================
    UNIPETROL: Czech refiner Unipetrol reported a
first-quarter net loss on Thursday hurt by an outage at its
Litvinov complex where it said the restart of a damaged steam
cracker would have to be postponed by a month until August.
    Unipetrol's board still has not prepared its recommendation
regarding dividend. 
    CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's main currencies and government
bonds eased on Thursday as crude prices rose and the European
Central Bank (ECB) did not ease policy further at its meeting.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.011     27.024     0.05     -0.05
 vs Dollar         23.922     23.748    -0.73      3.78
 Czech Equities    918.6      918.6       0.18     -3.95
 U.S. Equities 17,982.52  18,096.27     -0.63      3.2
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    O2: Operator O2 Czech Republic signed a memorandum
of cooperation with European division of China Telecom, which
opens roaming and data transfers of the latter firm's consumers
to the Czech telecommunications company.
    For China Telecom this is the first such cooperation in
eastern Europe.
    Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.
their accuracy.
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
