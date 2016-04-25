FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 25
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 25, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... ]
==========================NEWS==================================
    IPO: GE Money Bank has set the price range for its initial
public offering at 68-85 crowns per share, the Czech lender said
on Monday, valuing the whole company at 34.75-43.43 billion
Czech crowns ($1.45-1.81 billion).
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    NWR: The main shareholders and creditors of troubled Czech
coal miner New World Resources  have offered
to sell the OKD unit to the Czech government, a spokesman for
the owners said on Sunday.
    Story: Related stories: 
           
    CEE MARKETS: Serbian stocks and the dinar gained on Friday,
amid expectations Sunday's elections will keep a reform-minded
government in power.
    Story: Related stories: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.031     27.043    0.04      -0.12
 vs Dollar         24.043     24.019   -0.1        3.29
 Czech Equities    919.6      919.6      0.11      -3.84
 U.S. Equities 18,003.75  17,982.52     0.12       3.32
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    
    For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
