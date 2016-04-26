FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 26
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 26, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... ]
==========================NEWS==================================
    O2 CR: Net profit at fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech
Republic rose 16.2 percent to 1.24 billion crowns
($51.75 million) in the first quarter, helped by gains in
digital TV, mobile data and its Slovak market, the company said
on Tuesday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    KOMERCNI BANKA: Czech Komercni Banka said on
Monday its 5-1 stock split, approved by a general meeting on
April 22, would take effect on May 11 and the first trading day
with the new shares would be May 12.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    IPO: Czech lender GE Money Bank set the pricing range for
its initial public share offer on Monday, potentially Prague's
biggest in eight years despite the valuation falling below some
expectations, and said it would change its name to MONETA Money
Bank.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    NWR: Coal miner New World Resources (NWR) said on Monday it
was in default on part of its debt and would have to consider
filing for insolvency at its main operating business unless the
Czech government and creditors agree a restructuring deal by
Friday.
    Story: Related stories: 
           
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty, battered by worries that Poland may
face credit rating downgrades, led a fall of Central European
currencies as the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting weighed on
risk appetite.
    Story: Related stories: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.01      27.026    0.06      -0.04
 vs Dollar         23.981     24.029    0.2        3.54
 Czech Equities    912.35     912.35    -0.79      -4.6
 U.S. Equities 17,977.24  18,003.75    -0.15       3.17
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    AIRPORT: Prague Airport reported a 13.8 percent rise in
first-quarter passenger numbers, to 2.29 million.
    Pravo, page 15    
    
    Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.
    
    For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.