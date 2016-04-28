FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 28
April 28, 2016 / 6:31 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
    EPH: Czech energy company EPH is close to selling a stake in
EP Infrastructure (EPIF) to the infrastructure arm of
Australia's Macquarie after scrapping plans to float the gas
shipping and heating business, sources familiar with the talks
said.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CME: Television broadcaster Central European Media
Enterprises (CME)  expects its core operating
income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) to grow at a
level in the low to high teens at constant exchange rates in
2016.
    Story: Related stories: 
  * Story on cash flow targets: 
  * Story on Q1 earnings: 
               
    CEE MARKETS: The biggest daily yield rise for months knocked
down Hungarian government bonds on Wednesday as investors
digested central bank signals that there was only limited room
to lower rates further.
    Story: Related stories: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.036     27.021    -0.06     -0.14
 vs Dollar         23.825     23.876     0.21      4.17
 Czech Equities    913.71     913.71     -0.13     -4.46
 U.S. Equities 18,041.55  17,990.32      0.28      3.54
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    NWR: Industry Minister Jan Mladek said the government will
not make any decision on New World Resources'  
OKD by the end of the week. He repeated all options remain on
the table: a deal, a stock purchase, insolvency or even
nationalisation. 
    NWR said on Monday it was in default on part of its debt and
would have to consider filing for insolvency at its main
operating business OKD unless the Czech government and creditors
agree a restructuring deal by Friday. 
    Pravo, page 2
    
    Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.    
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
