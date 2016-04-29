FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 29
April 29, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
==========================NEWS==================================
    CEZ: Czech electricity company CEZ has proposed to
pay a 40 crown per share dividend from 2015 profit, unchanged
from the previous year, it said on Thursday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    NWR: Czech coal miner New World Resources' (NWR) 
 main business unit OKD will run out of money around
mid-May and will need to file for insolvency before that unless
the government and creditors agree a restructuring deal soon,
Chairman Gareth Penny said on Thursday.
    Story: Related stories: 

    CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government bonds extended losses on
Thursday after a central banker tempered expectations for an
interest rate cut while other Central European assets lacked
direction.
    Story: Related stories: 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

