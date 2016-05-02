FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 2
May 2, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
    NWR: Miner New World Resources says subsidiary OKD
board to discuss insolvency on May 3
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    PILSNER: Brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev plans
to sell the eastern European assets of SABMiller, which
could fetch almost $8 billion, as it seeks European regulatory
approval for its $100 billion-plus takeover of its closest
rival.
    Story: Related stories: 

    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies weakened on Friday
with the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty leading losses
ahead of inflation data that could fuel speculation about rate
cuts in Poland.
    Story: Related stories: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.049     27.046   -0.01      -0.19
 vs Dollar         23.593     23.681    0.37       5.1
 Czech Equities    916.04     916.04     0.77      -4.21
 U.S. Equities 17,773.64  17,830.76    -0.32       2
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
