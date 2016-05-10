FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 10
May 10, 2016

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 10 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
    CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ reported a 32
percent rise in first-quarter adjusted net profit on Tuesday,
lifted by higher trading income, currency gains and a boost from
renewable sources in Romania that compensated for falling power
prices.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CENTRAL BANK: Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint new
central bankers including the governor on May 25, Zeman's
spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said on Monday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's stock market rose 1.7 percent on
Monday, outperforming Central European peers, driven by a surge
in Richter GDRB.BU on its positive results from trials of a new
drug.
    Story: Related stories: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.019     27.053    0.13      -0.08
 vs Dollar         23.734     24.537    3.27       4.53
 Czech Equities    864.2      864.2     -0.41      -9.63
 U.S. Equities 17,705.91  17,740.63    -0.2        1.61
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    CENTRAL BANK: President Milos Zeman will appoint Vojtech
Benda, current advisor to board member and prospective Governor
Jiri Rusnok, to the board of the Czech National Bank, a source
told the paper. Benda declined to comment for the paper.
    A source also said that another candidate could be Ales
Michl, an advisor to Finance Minister Andrej Babis. However,
Michl apparently does not have the support neither from Zeman,
nor from Rusnok.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.
         
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
