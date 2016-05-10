Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 10

PRAGUE, May 10 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ reported a 32 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted net profit on Tuesday, lifted by higher trading income, currency gains and a boost from renewable sources in Romania that compensated for falling power prices. Story: Related stories: CENTRAL BANK: Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint new central bankers including the governor on May 25, Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said on Monday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Hungary's stock market rose 1.7 percent on Monday, outperforming Central European peers, driven by a surge in Richter GDRB.BU on its positive results from trials of a new drug. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.019 27.053 0.13 -0.08 vs Dollar 23.734 24.537 3.27 4.53 Czech Equities 864.2 864.2 -0.41 -9.63 U.S. Equities 17,705.91 17,740.63 -0.2 1.61 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ CENTRAL BANK: President Milos Zeman will appoint Vojtech Benda, current advisor to board member and prospective Governor Jiri Rusnok, to the board of the Czech National Bank, a source told the paper. Benda declined to comment for the paper. A source also said that another candidate could be Ales Michl, an advisor to Finance Minister Andrej Babis. However, Michl apparently does not have the support neither from Zeman, nor from Rusnok. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)