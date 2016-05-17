FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 17
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 17, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
    PHILIP MORRIS: Czech tobacco company Philip Morris CR
 said Q1 consolidated revenue, net of excise tax and
VAT, reached CZK 2.53 billion ($105.96 million), up 9.3 percent.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CENBANK'S RUSNOK: The likelihood of the Czech central bank
exiting its weak crown policy next year is very high, the next
likely governor Jiri Rusnok said on Monday, reiterating the
bank's outlook for a probable exit in mid-2017.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CENBANK MEMBERS: Czech President Milos Zeman will name two
new central bank board members on Tuesday, picking a close
adviser to the next likely governor and a less widely known
banker with experience in insurance and pensions.
    The president's office said Zeman would appoint Vojtech
Benda and Tomas Nidetzky to six-year terms to fill the seats
left by outgoing Governor Miroslav Singer and board member Kamil
Janacek, whose terms finish at the end of June.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 13
billion crowns ($544.73 million) worth of domestic government
bonds in three primary auctions taking place in June, the
ministry said on Monday.
    Story: Related stories: 

    CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty firmed 1.0 percent and
government bond prices gained early in the session on Monday
after Moody's kept the country's rating unchanged but shifted
its outlook to negative from stable on Saturday as expected. 
    Story: Related stories: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.02      26.991    -0.11     -0.08
 vs Dollar         23.856     23.831    -0.1       4.04
 Czech Equities    882.66     882.66      1.01     -7.7
 U.S. Equities 17,710.71  17,535.32      1         1.64
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
         
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 23.8860 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.