Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 4

PRAGUE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== BUDGET: The Czech central state seemed on course to finish without a deficit this year for the first time since 1995 after it showed a record surplus in September, boosted by higher tax collection while public investments sagged. Story: Related stories: DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government debt dipped to 1.660 trillion crowns ($69.07 billion) at the end of September, the Finance Ministry said on Monday. Story: Related stories: M&A: Europe's biggest hospital bed maker LINET Group has taken an 80 percent stake in Czech peer BORCAD Medical, specialising in birthing beds and gynaecological chairs, LINET said on Monday. Story: Related stories: POWER MARKETS: Repairs and upgrades at the 800-megawatt Chvaletice lignite plant operated by Severni Energeticka face delays that will keep the facility completely offline until the end of October, the company said on Monday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks rose on Monday as concerns over Deutsche Bank eased somewhat and turnout in Hungary's weekend referendum on the European Union's migrant quotas was too low to make the vote valid. Story: Related stories: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= CENBANK: Industry Minister Jan Mladek said a swift change to the central bank's intervention regime keeping the crown weak would be a threat to many firms and that it was necessary to exit the policy without causing shocks to the economy. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 LABOUR: Jaroslav Hanak, the head of the Industry Confederation, said firms were missing 140,000 qualified workers and often needed to tell trade partners that they were unable to raise production because of it. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 LENDING: The volume of bank loans rose 6.3 percent to 2.92 trillion crowns at the end of August, central bank data showed. Household borrowing was up 7.3 percent to 1.29 trillion in that period. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 RETAIL: Sandwich shop Bageterie Boulevard will open its first store outside the country, in Dresden, Germany. It has plans to expand also to Berlin and Leipzig. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)