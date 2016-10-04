FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 4
October 4, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    BUDGET: The Czech central state seemed on course to finish
without a deficit this year for the first time since 1995 after
it showed a record surplus in September, boosted by higher tax
collection while public investments sagged.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government debt
dipped to 1.660 trillion crowns ($69.07 billion) at the end of
September, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.
    Story: Related stories: 

    M&A: Europe's biggest hospital bed maker LINET Group has
taken an 80 percent stake in Czech peer BORCAD Medical,
specialising in birthing beds and gynaecological chairs, LINET
said on Monday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    POWER MARKETS: Repairs and upgrades at the 800-megawatt
Chvaletice lignite plant operated by Severni Energeticka face
delays that will keep the facility completely offline until the
end of October, the company said on Monday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks rose on Monday as
concerns over Deutsche Bank eased somewhat and turnout in
Hungary's weekend referendum on the European Union's migrant
quotas was too low to make the vote valid.
    Story: Related stories: 
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    CENBANK: Industry Minister Jan Mladek said a swift change to
the central bank's intervention regime keeping the crown weak
would be a threat to many firms and that it was necessary to
exit the policy without causing shocks to the economy. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    LABOUR: Jaroslav Hanak, the head of the Industry
Confederation, said firms were missing 140,000 qualified workers
and often needed to tell trade partners that they were unable to
raise production because of it.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
      
    LENDING: The volume of bank loans rose 6.3 percent to 2.92
trillion crowns at the end of August, central bank data showed.
Household borrowing was up 7.3 percent to 1.29 trillion in that
period.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    RETAIL: Sandwich shop Bageterie Boulevard will open its
first store outside the country, in Dresden, Germany. It has
plans to expand also to Berlin and Leipzig.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13

  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                   
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
