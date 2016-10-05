FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 5
October 5, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    BEER: Tokyo-based brewer Asahi Group Holdings plans
to offer more than 500 billion yen ($4.87 billion) for SABMiller
Plc's beer business in five Eastern European countries,
the Nikkei business daily said.
    Asked to comment on the report, an Asahi spokeswoman said
the company was not currently taking any steps towards proposing
an acquisition or bidding for SABMiller's assets.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CROWN: Czech President Milos Zeman said on Tuesday that he
would "end today" the weak-crown policy the Czech National Bank
has pursued since 2013 to spur inflation.
    Story: Related stories: 

    BANKS: Zuno Bank, the Czech online banking unit of
Raiffeisen, plans to end its operations in the Czech
Republic and Slovakia by the end of the first half of 2017 as
part of consolidation efforts by its parent group, it said on
Tuesday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    TEMELIN: CEZ said it still expected to restart
Temelin unit 2 in mid-October.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Budapest led a firming of Central European
stock markets on Tuesday, with OTP Bank OTPB.BU rising to a
two-week high after JP Morgan lifted its target price for the
shares.
    Story: Related stories: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.011     27.053    0.16      -0.05
 vs Dollar         24.095     24.537    1.8        3.08
 Czech Equities    875.13     875.13     0.75      -8.49
 U.S. Equities 18,168.45  18,253.85    -0.47       4.27
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    BANKS: KBC's CSOB unit, UniCredit and BNP
Paribas-Cetelem are bidding for providing banking
services at Czech Post branches, according to sources. CSOB
currently holds the contract which ends in 2017.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    CARS: Skoda Auto, Volkswagen's Czech carmaker,
will add Saturday shifts at its Kvasiny plant starting in
January, officials said, as a way to help meet higher demand.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
        
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                   
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
