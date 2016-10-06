FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 6
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
October 6, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
   
    WAGES: The Czech centre-left government approved an
11-percent rise in the minimum wage on Wednesday, the fifth
increase in as many years, as the economy shows solid growth and
unemployemnt dropped to the lowest level in the European Union.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CARS: Czech new car registrations rose 12.7 percent
year-on-year in the first nine months to 192,714 vehicles, the
country's Car Importers' Association said on Wednesday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    HAVEL: Czechs paid tribute to their late
playwright-president Vaclav Havel on what would have been his
80th birthday on Wednesday by holding meetings and concerts and
naming a small Prague square in his honour.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    COMMUNISTS: The Czech Republic's ruling party might consider
forming a government with the Communist Party (KSCM) next year,
the prime minister told a newspaper, contemplating an alliance
that would break a 27-year-old taboo.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    SLOVAK PRESIDENT: The first president of independent,
post-communist Slovakia, Michal Kovac, died on Wednesday aged 86
after suffering from Parkinson's disease, President Andrej Kiska
said.
    Story: Related stories: 
   
    CEE MARKETS: Concerns that the European Central Bank could
provide less support to markets spread into Central Europe on
Tuesday, pushing bond yields slightly higher, especially in
Poland.
    Story: Related stories: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.018     27.053    0.13      -0.07
 vs Dollar         24.1       24.537    1.78       3.06
 Czech Equities    881.09     881.09     0.68      -7.87
 U.S. Equities 18,281.03  18,168.45     0.62       4.91
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank's weak crown policy
has brought Czech exporters around 580 billion crowns ($24.07
billion) since its launch in 2013, Association of Exporters
said.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 
        
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                   
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 24.0980 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.