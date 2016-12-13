FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 13
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 13, 2016 / 7:39 AM / 8 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
 
    BEER: Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said
on Tuesday it had agreed to buy five eastern European beer
brands from Anheuser-Busch InBev for a total value of
7.3 billion euros ($7.8 billion).
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    BANKS: The Czech banking sector remains resilient to adverse
economic shocks, the central bank's semi-annual stress tests
showed on Monday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    DEBT SALES CANCELLED: The Czech Finance Ministry has
scrapped the final 2016 bond auction, the ministry's debt
issuance calendar update showed on Monday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    BANK BUFFERS: The Czech central bank kept its
counter-cyclical capital buffer for banks at 0.5 percent on
Monday in a quarterly review of the measure introduced at the
end of 2015 to keep tabs on strong lending.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CENBANK: The Czech National Bank will most likely end its
weak crown policy in mid-2017, though it will watch the
direction of inflation before making the final call,
Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said in an interview published on
Monday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Romania's leu eased on Monday while Bucharest
stocks rose after the leftist Social Democrats (PSD) won a
parliamentary election on Sunday.
    Story: Related stories: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.025     27.016   -0.03       -0.1
 vs Dollar         25.356     25.472    0.46       -1.99
 Czech Equities    905.43     905.43     0.52       -5.32
 U.S. Equities 19,796.43  19,756.85     0.2        13.61
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
    BUDGET: Finance Minister Andrej Babis wrote in a commentary
that he believed the 2017 budget deficit will be lower than a
targeted 60 billion crown gap and that he hoped to again show a
balanced budget next year. 
    He said investment should rise by 24.5 billion crowns next
year to 103 billion crowns.
    Babis has estimated a 20-40 billion crown surplus for 2016.
He wrote on Tuesday that the surplus stood at 35 billion crowns
as of last Friday morning.
    Pravo, page 6
    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)  
          
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.