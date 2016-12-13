Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 13

PRAGUE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== BEER: Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy five eastern European beer brands from Anheuser-Busch InBev for a total value of 7.3 billion euros ($7.8 billion). Story: Related stories: BANKS: The Czech banking sector remains resilient to adverse economic shocks, the central bank's semi-annual stress tests showed on Monday. Story: Related stories: DEBT SALES CANCELLED: The Czech Finance Ministry has scrapped the final 2016 bond auction, the ministry's debt issuance calendar update showed on Monday. Story: Related stories: BANK BUFFERS: The Czech central bank kept its counter-cyclical capital buffer for banks at 0.5 percent on Monday in a quarterly review of the measure introduced at the end of 2015 to keep tabs on strong lending. Story: Related stories: CENBANK: The Czech National Bank will most likely end its weak crown policy in mid-2017, though it will watch the direction of inflation before making the final call, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said in an interview published on Monday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Romania's leu eased on Monday while Bucharest stocks rose after the leftist Social Democrats (PSD) won a parliamentary election on Sunday. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.025 27.016 -0.03 -0.1 vs Dollar 25.356 25.472 0.46 -1.99 Czech Equities 905.43 905.43 0.52 -5.32 U.S. Equities 19,796.43 19,756.85 0.2 13.61 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================== BUDGET: Finance Minister Andrej Babis wrote in a commentary that he believed the 2017 budget deficit will be lower than a targeted 60 billion crown gap and that he hoped to again show a balanced budget next year. He said investment should rise by 24.5 billion crowns next year to 103 billion crowns. Babis has estimated a 20-40 billion crown surplus for 2016. He wrote on Tuesday that the surplus stood at 35 billion crowns as of last Friday morning. Pravo, page 6 (Reuters has not verified the stories nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)