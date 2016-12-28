FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 28
December 28, 2016 / 7:12 AM / 8 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
    
    CONFIDENCE: Czech December business confidence dips,
consumer confidence rises.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Shares of oil and gas firm MOL pushed
Budapest's equities index close to a record high on
Tuesday after Croatia's government offered to buy MOL's stake in
Croatia's INA.
    Story: Related stories: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        27.016     27.001  -0.06       -0.07
 vs Dollar         25.779     25.87    0.35       -3.69
 Czech Equities    920.3      920.35    0.39       -3.76
 U.S. Equities 19,945.04  19,933.81     0.06      14.46
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
=============================PRESS DIGEST=======================
    COMPANY DEALS: China's CRRC is about to complete a
50-billion-crown ($1.94 billion) acquisition of Skoda
Transportation, while Sweden's MTG is working on completition of
the sale of its half of Prima television group, the paper said
without specifying its sources.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    (Reuters has not verified these stories, nor does it vouch
for their accuracy.)        

     For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 25.8020 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
