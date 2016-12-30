FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 30
December 30, 2016 / 7:24 AM / 8 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
    
    CEE MARKETS: Romania's leu approached three-year lows
against the euro on Thursday amid continuing uncertainty over
fiscal policy under a leftist government that has yet to be set
up.
    Story: Related stories: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2016
 vs Euro        26.985     26.983   -0.01       0.05
 vs Dollar         25.627     25.803    0.68      -3.08
 Czech Equities    919.58     919.58    -0.43      -3.84
 U.S. Equities 19,819.78  19,833.68    -0.07      13.74
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT

    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

