FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on January 2
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
January 2, 2017 / 7:30 AM / 8 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on January 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
    
    INTERVENTIONS: Inflation reaching the Czech central bank's 2
percent target will not be an immediate trigger for the bank to
end its weak crown policy and mid-2017 is still the most likely
time for an exit, Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on
Sunday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    AIRLINER: Czech police have detained a Polish man after a
passenger jet flying from Spain to Warsaw made an emergency
landing in Prague on Friday due to a bomb threat, Interior
Minister Milan Chovanec said.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungarian markets far outperformed regional
peers in 2016 as ratings agencies restored the country's
investment grade status and its improving economic outlook
lifted shares and the forint, while regional peers battled
waning market confidence and political problems.
    Story: Related stories: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro        27.009     27.002    -0.03     -0.01
 vs Dollar         25.655     25.603    -0.2      -0.03
 Czech Equities    921.61     921.61      0.22      0
 U.S. Equities 19,762.6   19,819.78     -0.29      0
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
=========================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    BABIS: Agrofert group, owned by Finance Ministers Andrej
Babis, saw its unconsolidated revenues drop to 214 billion Czech
crowns from 241 billion crowns in 2015, executive director Josef
Mraz said in Agrofert's magazine.
    Mraz said unconsolidated profit before taxes and accounting
operations should be below the level of 2015.
    here
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)

    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.