Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on January 2

PRAGUE, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

INTERVENTIONS: Inflation reaching the Czech central bank's 2 percent target will not be an immediate trigger for the bank to end its weak crown policy and mid-2017 is still the most likely time for an exit, Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Sunday.

AIRLINER: Czech police have detained a Polish man after a passenger jet flying from Spain to Warsaw made an emergency landing in Prague on Friday due to a bomb threat, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec said.

CEE MARKETS: Hungarian markets far outperformed regional peers in 2016 as ratings agencies restored the country's investment grade status and its improving economic outlook lifted shares and the forint, while regional peers battled waning market confidence and political problems.

BABIS: Agrofert group, owned by Finance Ministers Andrej Babis, saw its unconsolidated revenues drop to 214 billion Czech crowns from 241 billion crowns in 2015, executive director Josef Mraz said in Agrofert's magazine. Mraz said unconsolidated profit before taxes and accounting operations should be below the level of 2015.