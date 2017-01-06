FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on January 6
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
January 6, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 7 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on January 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
    
    DELISTING: Pegas Nonwovens, maker of artificial textiles
used mainly for diapers, says plans to delist from Warsaw stock
exchange.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CARS: Czech new car registrations rose 12.5 percent in 2016
to a record of 259,693 vehicles, the Car Importers' Association
said on Thursday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungarian stocks hit another all-time high on
Thursday, the fourth record in as many sessions, on the back of
a strong showing by drug maker Richter, which said it planned to
boost its global standing after a strong year last year.
    Story: Related stories: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro        27.016     26.983   -0.12      -0.03
 vs Dollar         25.524     25.803    1.08       0.48
 Czech Equities    934.07     934.07    -0.01       1.35
 U.S. Equities 19,899.29  19,942.16    -0.21       0.69
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST========================
    TAXES: Finance Minister Andrej Babis wants to lower taxes,
especially the vaule-added tax (VAT), cut dividend tax and also
decrease the payments into the welfare system.
    However, any change is possible only for the next
government, Babis said, because the current coalition agreed
that taxation can be adjusted only if all three members agree to
it - Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's Social Democrats are
against tax cuts.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    PROPERTY: Social Democrats' headquarters, Lidovy Dum in
downtown Prague, has been blocked by a court in connection with
a 337-million debt the ruling party of Prime Minister Bohuslav
Sobotka owes to the late lawyer Zdenek Altner.
    E15, page 1
    
     (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch
for their accuracy.)

    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.