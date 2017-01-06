Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on January 6

PRAGUE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== DELISTING: Pegas Nonwovens, maker of artificial textiles used mainly for diapers, says plans to delist from Warsaw stock exchange. Story: Related stories: CARS: Czech new car registrations rose 12.5 percent in 2016 to a record of 259,693 vehicles, the Car Importers' Association said on Thursday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Hungarian stocks hit another all-time high on Thursday, the fourth record in as many sessions, on the back of a strong showing by drug maker Richter, which said it planned to boost its global standing after a strong year last year. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 27.016 26.983 -0.12 -0.03 vs Dollar 25.524 25.803 1.08 0.48 Czech Equities 934.07 934.07 -0.01 1.35 U.S. Equities 19,899.29 19,942.16 -0.21 0.69 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST======================== TAXES: Finance Minister Andrej Babis wants to lower taxes, especially the vaule-added tax (VAT), cut dividend tax and also decrease the payments into the welfare system. However, any change is possible only for the next government, Babis said, because the current coalition agreed that taxation can be adjusted only if all three members agree to it - Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's Social Democrats are against tax cuts. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 PROPERTY: Social Democrats' headquarters, Lidovy Dum in downtown Prague, has been blocked by a court in connection with a 337-million debt the ruling party of Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka owes to the late lawyer Zdenek Altner. E15, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)