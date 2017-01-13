FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 13
January 13, 2017

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
    
    T-BILLS: The Czech finance ministry sold more 24-week
T-bills than planned, at a yield of -1.85 percent.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    M&A: Uniper, the power plant and energy trading
business spun off by German utility E.ON last year,
is a potential takeover target, Goldman Sachs said on Thursday.
    Goldman Sachs says there are a number of potential buyers
and Uniper's relatively small size makes it a target. 
    Goldman Sachs singled out Germany's RWE,
acquisitive Czech energy group EPH and Finland's Fortum
 as "potential consolidators."
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Polish government bonds retreated on Thursday
amid expectations that the European Central Bank will further
taper its economic stimulus in the euro zone, which has also
helped buoy Central European asset prices.
    Story: Related stories: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro        27.011     27.019    0.03      -0.01
 vs Dollar         25.403     25.36    -0.17       0.96
 Czech Equities    928.89     928.89     0.1        0.79
 U.S. Equities 19,891     19,954.28    -0.32       0.65
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
            
==========================PRESS DIGEST========================
    CINEMA: The number of people visiting the cinema was the
highest since 1993. Ticket sales rose an estimated 8 percent to
1.8 billion crowns ($70.85 million) last year.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    CARS: The five top-selling car models last year were all
produced domestically. Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of Volkswagen,
had the top four cars, while Hyundai's i30 was the fifth
best-selling.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)

    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 25.4050 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

