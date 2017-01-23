FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 23
January 23, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 7 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
==========================NEWS==================================
    
    RATINGS: Ratings agency Standard & Poor's affirmed the Czech
Republic's 'AA-/A-1+' foreign currency and 'AA/A-1+' local
currency ratings; outlook stable.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    TELECOMS: O2 Czech Republic will cut wholesale
prices for mobile Internet services, the network operator said
on Friday after the national industry regulator warned that
current prices were too high for mobile virtual network
operators (MVNOs).
    Story: Related stories: 
        
    DUKOVANY: CEZ said it started a planned outage of
Dukovany nuclear power plant's unit 1
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's main currencies traded
marginally weaker or flat on Friday ahead of President-elect
Donald Trump's inauguration as investors awaited clearer signals
on his future policy direction.
    Story: Related stories: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro        26.999     27.019    0.07       0.03
 vs Dollar         25.146     25.353    0.82       1.96
 Czech Equities    928.53     928.53    -0.02       0.75
 U.S. Equities 19,827.25  19,732.4      0.48       0.33
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    
==========================PRESS DIGEST========================
    WORKERS: A shortage of workers is one the biggest economic
problems, the head of the Czech Chamber of Commerce, Vladimir
Dlouhy, wrote in a commentary. He said the state must do more to
make it easier for firms to hire foreign workers from Ukraine
but is not.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 8
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)

    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
