Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 25

PRAGUE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== ==========================NEWS================================== PRIMA: MTG sells its stake in FTV Prima Holding to invest further in digital transformation. Buyer is Denemo Media, a Czech joint venture between Denemo Invest and GES MEDIA ASSET. CENBANK: The Czech central bank is likely to ditch its cap on the crown in mid-2017 but the move will not lead to any sharp firming of the currency, board member Vojtech Benda said on Tuesday. EU BUDGET: The Czech Republic received net 79.6 billion crowns ($3.17 billion) from the European Union budget in 2016, the third highest amount since it joined the bloc in 2004, the finance ministry said on Tuesday. CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint touched its weakest level against the euro this year on Tuesday after the central bank reaffirmed its dovish policy bias in the face of rising inflation. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.996 27.011 0.06 0.04 vs Dollar 25.185 25.127 -0.23 1.81 Czech Equities 930.13 930.13 0.36 0.92 U.S. Equities 19,912.71 19,799.85 0.57 0.76 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST======================== WEB TV: O2 Czech Republic's O2 TV is the leader in online television in the country with 250,000 users. Market analysts say it still holds an advantage over global operators like Netflix because of its local language offering. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 INVESTMENT: Industry Minister Jan Mladek said he was unlikely to propose any new investment incentives for foreign investors before scheduled elections in October. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12