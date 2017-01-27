Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 27

PRAGUE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== UNIPETROL: Czech oil refiner Unipetrol's fourth-quarter net profit jumped to 4.17 billion crowns ($166.15 million) after the restart of some facilities and the reversal of an impairment allowance, the company said on Thursday. Story: Related stories: CNB: The Czech central bank is unlikely to remove its cap on the crown currency before the second quarter, outgoing board member Pavel Rezabek was quoted as saying on Thursday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty hit multi-month highs against the euro and the forint on Thursday as a global rally in stocks helped Warsaw's blue-chip index .WIG20 surge to a 15-month high. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 27.019 27.017 -0.01 -0.04 vs Dollar 25.319 25.234 -0.34 1.28 Czech Equities 938.08 938.08 -0.01 1.79 U.S. Equities 20,100.91 20,068.51 0.16 1.71 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST======================== TURKISH PLANT: Czech Export Bank (CEB) could take over the Adularya coal-fired power plant in Turkey, where Vitkovice Power Engineering invested around 12 billion crowns ($474.38 million) and CEB provided a loan for that project. This plan comes from the Finance Ministry, but still needs to clear some hurdles. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 25.2960 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)