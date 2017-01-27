FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 27
January 27, 2017 / 7:40 AM / 7 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
    
    UNIPETROL: Czech oil refiner Unipetrol's 
fourth-quarter net profit jumped to 4.17 billion crowns ($166.15
million) after the restart of some facilities and the reversal
of an impairment allowance, the company said on Thursday.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CNB: The Czech central bank is unlikely to remove its cap on
the crown currency before the second quarter, outgoing board
member Pavel Rezabek was quoted as saying on Thursday.
    Story: Related stories: 
             
    CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty hit multi-month highs against
the euro and the forint on Thursday as a global rally in stocks
helped Warsaw's blue-chip index .WIG20 surge to a 15-month high.
    Story: Related stories: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro        27.019     27.017    -0.01     -0.04
 vs Dollar         25.319     25.234    -0.34      1.28
 Czech Equities    938.08     938.08     -0.01      1.79
 U.S. Equities 20,100.91  20,068.51      0.16      1.71
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST========================
    TURKISH PLANT: Czech Export Bank (CEB) could take over the
Adularya coal-fired power plant in Turkey, where Vitkovice Power
Engineering invested around 12 billion crowns ($474.38 million)
and CEB provided a loan for that project. This plan comes from
the Finance Ministry, but still needs to clear some hurdles.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)

    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 25.2960 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
