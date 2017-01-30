FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 30
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 30, 2017 / 7:31 AM / 7 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
    
    BABIS: Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Sunday he
would transfer his assets a trust fund to comply with new
conflict-of- interest legislation, but would also challenge the
rules with the European Commission.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank's receivables from
abroad jumped by 168.6 billion crowns, or 6.24 billion euros,
between January 10 and January 20, the bank's balance sheet
released on Friday showed.
    Story: Related stories: 
             
    CEE MARKETS: 
    Story: Related stories: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro        27.021     27.002    -0.07     -0.05
 vs Dollar         25.215     25.252     0.15      1.69
 Czech Equities    936.89     936.89     -0.13      1.66
 U.S. Equities 20,093.78  20,100.91     -0.04      1.68
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT

==========================PRESS DIGEST========================
    OPERATORS: Czech telecoms watchdog (CTU) is pushing for
substantially higher fines it could impose on the three leading
mobile operators if they would not lower their network rental
prices for smaller operators, CTU chief said.
    The fines should apply as a percentage of revenues,
potentionally costing the operators hundreds of millions of
crowns, CTU chief told the paper.
    The new legislation, currently prepared by the Ministry of
Industry, should take effect this summer.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)

    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.