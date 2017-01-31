FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 31
#First Republic News
January 31, 2017 / 7:30 AM / 7 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 31

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    
    M3: M3 data due out at 10.00 a.m. (0900 GMT)
    
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================EVENTS=================================
   BANK BOARD: The president appoints Marek Mora and Oldrich
Dedek to the 7-member Czech National Bank board. They take
office on Feb 13, after this Thursday's policy meeting. (1300
GMT)
    
   O2 CZECH REPUBLIC: O2 holds investor call on Q4 results at
1000 GMT.      
   
  PRESIDENT HOLDS MEETING ON NEXT ELECTION: President Milos
Zeman meets his inner circle to discuss whether to run for
reelection in January next year. He has said he would announce
his decision on March 10. The often pro-Russian and pro-Chinese
president is 72 and his health issues are one factor that may
speak against seeking another term. However most politicians
expect him to run.
    
==========================NEWS==================================
   O2 CZECH REPUBLIC RESULTS: Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech
Republic will propose a dividend of 17 crowns per
share from 2016 net profit, up from 16 crowns a share the
previous year, on top of its intention to pay part of its share
premium, it said on Tuesday.
    It reported on Tuesday fourth-quarter net profit fell 7.7
percent to 1.25 billion crowns ($49.47 million), below the
average estimate of 1.34 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.
    Story 
        
    CEZ SELLS REAL ESTATE: CEZ says picks winners to
buy its apartments, other real estate in Prague for CZK 1.45
billion. 
    Story 
    
    ARMY BUYS CARRIERS: The Czech army is to buy 20 Pandur-II
armoured vehicles from Tatra Defence Vehicle for 2.1 billion
crowns ($82.77 million).
    Story 
    
    PENTA SELLS FACILITY BUSINESS TO ATALIAN: Czech investment
group Penta says sells AB Facility, its facility management
unit, to the local arm of French company Atalian.
    Story 
    
    FINMIN RAISES GROWTH OUTLOOK: The Czech Finance Ministry
raised its growth forecasts for 2016 and 2017, predicting the
economy expanded by 2.5 percent last year and will increase by
2.6 percent this year.
    Story 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European assets fell on Monday after
U.S. President Donald Trump's bans on travel to the United
States weakened risk appetite throughout global markets.  
   Story: Related stories: 

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro        27.019     27.012   -0.03      -0.04
 vs Dollar         25.264     25.375    0.44       1.5
 Czech Equities    930.82      930.82   -0.65       1
 U.S. Equities 19,971.13   20,093.78   -0.61       1.06
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT

==========================PRESS DIGEST========================
    OPERATORS: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka says high mobile
data prices are unacceptable. 
    Pravo, page 17, page 1
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)

    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

