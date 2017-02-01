FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 1
February 1, 2017 / 7:31 AM / 7 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................... 
    Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 
    Recently released economic data.................. 
    Previous stories on Czech data............. 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
    
    CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ and energy
group Czech Coal have started talks on the sale of CEZ's
Pocerady coal-fired plant, Mlada Fronta Dnes reports, citing
unnamed sources.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    MONETA: Moneta Money Bank has received an
investment grade rating from Moody's agency, the Czech lender
said on Tuesday. It also said it got an investment grade rating
from Standard & Poor's.
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    HACK: Hackers have breached dozens of email accounts at the
Czech Foreign Ministry in an attack resembling one against the
U.S. Democratic Party that the former Obama administration
blamed on Russia, Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek said on
Tuesday.
    Story: Related stories: 
         
    CENBANK: Czech President Milos Zeman appointed Oldrich Dedek
and Marek Mora to the board of the central bank (CNB) on
Tuesday, replacing two outgoing members of the seven-strong
board as the bank approaches exit from its weak-crown policy. 
    Story: Related stories: 
       
    O2: O2 Czech Republic said its share premium
distribution mid-term intention, not one-off 
    Story: Related stories: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Warsaw led a rebound of Central European stocks
on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to the first quarter
earnings season, focusing on expectations that results will show
that some Polish stocks are undervalued.
    Story: Related stories: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro        27.019     27.002   -0.06      -0.04
 vs Dollar         25.031     25.098    0.27       2.41
 Czech Equities    932.46     932.46     0.18       1.18
 U.S. Equities 19,864.09  19,971.13    -0.54       0.51
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    
==========================PRESS DIGEST========================
    TESLA: Industry Minister Jan Mladek said he was aiming to
convince Tesla Motors to build a factory in the Czech Republic
but declined to give more details. He plans to meet with the
firm during a May visit to the United States.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 5
    
    DEBT: Household bank debt rose by 7.2 percent in 2016 to
1.419 trillion crowns ($56.68 billion). Household deposits rose
by 8.4 percent to 2.206 trillion crowns.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)

    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 For updates on CEE currencies                       
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                    
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    


($1 = 25.0350 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

