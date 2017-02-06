PRAGUE, Feb 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== BABIS: Czech billionaire Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday he had transferred his assets into two trust funds to comply with a new conflict-of-interest law that he has criticised for being aimed at him. Story: Related stories: CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ could split into two parts in the future, one responsible for enlarging nuclear power plants, and the other focusing on new sources of energy, Chief Executive Daniel Benes told Lidove Noviny newspaper. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Croatia's kuna, buoyed by an improving economy, set its firmest level in over 4 years against the euro on Friday, while central European currencies were mixed. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 27.001 26.983 -0.07 0.02 vs Dollar 25.086 25.803 2.78 2.19 Czech Equities 943.99 943.99 0.33 2.43 U.S. Equities 20,071.46 19,884.91 0.94 1.56 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST======================== MERCEDES: Germany's Daimler might built its new distribution centre for Mercedes spare parts in the Czech Republic, which is competing for the multi-billion crown investment with neighbouring Poland, a source from the reality market told the paper. Daimler only said it was searching for a location. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)