PRAGUE, March 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== FORTUNA: Czech betting firm Fortuna Entertainment Group posted a deeper-than-expected fall in 2016 core profit due to rising operating costs, but said it expected earnings to rise in 2017. The company, which has frozen dividend payments for 2016 and 2017 because of investments, also said it expected to sell its Czech lottery business in the second quarter. Story: Related stories: CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ could get 4 billion crowns ($156.08 million) for the sale of its Pocerady coal-powered plant, Hospodarske Noviny reported without citing sources. Story: Related stories: TECH: Tech companies must rapidly step up information-sharing to protect users from prying eyes, a security software executive said on Wednesday after WikiLeaks released a trove of data purporting to show that the CIA can hack all manner of devices. Story: Related stories: SKODA: VW's Czech carmaker Skoda Auto expects this year to surpass record 1.13 million vehicles sold in 2016, executive Werner Eichhorn told CTK news agency in an interview at the Geneva car show. Story: Related stories: DUKOVANY: CEZ expects to re-launch Dukovany nuclear power plant's unit 2 on March 13. Story: Related stories: UNEMPLOYMENT: The Czech unemployment rate dipped to 5.1 percent of the workforce in February, the Labour Ministry said on Wednesday, lower than a Reuters poll forecast for 5.2 percent. The jobless rate was at the lowest level since November last year. The total number of unemployed in February was the lowest for the month since 2008, the office said. Story: Related stories: BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 11.08 billion crowns ($433.08 million) worth of 0.00/20 government bonds in the first, competitive round of bidding at an auction on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The leu led Central European currencies lower on Wednesday as Romanian political worries returned, after mass protests rocked the new leftist government earlier this year. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 27.02 26.983 -0.14 -0.05 vs Dollar 25.637 25.803 0.64 0.04 Czech Equities 972.24 972.24 0.06 5.49 U.S. Equities 20,855.73 20,924.76 -0.33 5.53 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST======================== SKODA: A complaint by Skoda Auto, VW's Czech unit, over a tender for the Czech police that was won by Hyundai was rejected by the regulator. Skoda, a long-time supplier to the police, said it would take further legal steps. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 8