5 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 14
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
March 14, 2017 / 7:14 AM / 5 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, March 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
        
    CPI PROPERTY: Cpi Property Group          announced two real
estate transactions in the Czech Republic.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    TELECOMS: Czech competition watchdog UOHS said on Monday it
would start an investigation into the national market for mobile
telecoms services to see if there is any illegal coordinated
action among network operators.
    Story:              Related stories:                   

    CEZ: Chief Executive Daniel Benes said CEZ           was not
working on splitting the company at present.
    Story:              Related stories:                   

    SKODA: VW's             Skoda Auto says February deliveries
were up 3.1 percent to 81,200 vehicles, its best result for that
month on record.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's main currencies traded near
multi-month lows on Monday after monetary policy expectations
turned more hawkish both in the United States and the euro zone
last week.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  27.002     27.02     0.07       0.02
 vs Dollar                25.373     25.314   -0.23       1.07
 Czech Equities          977.91     977.91     0.58       6.11
 U.S. Equities        20,881.48  20,902.98    -0.1        5.66
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
                
=========================PRESS DIGEST========================
    KOFOLA: Soft drinks maker Kofola            abandoned its
grilled chicken restaurant chain concept NaGrilu and closed its
first test store, which had opened in Prague last summer. It
said it would concentrate on its juice and light food chain Ugo.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    CEZ: Utility CEZ           expects to play a role of
building infrastructure for electric cars in its partnership
with carmaker Skoda Auto of the Volkswagen group            ,
board member Pavel Cyrani said in an interview. He said he the
biggest potential for electric vehicles was in public
transportation and that CEZ was expanding the number of fueling
stations.
    Cyrani also said its customer services unit Esco should
should grow faster in 2017 than the 60 percent revenue increase
it recorded in 2016.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 7
    
    ONLINE BUSINESS: Revenue at online ticketing site Kiwi.cz
increased fourfold last year to 8 billion crowns ($315.21
million).
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
        
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)    
    
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 25.3800 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

