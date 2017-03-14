Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 14

PRAGUE, March 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== CPI PROPERTY: Cpi Property Group announced two real estate transactions in the Czech Republic. Story: Related stories: TELECOMS: Czech competition watchdog UOHS said on Monday it would start an investigation into the national market for mobile telecoms services to see if there is any illegal coordinated action among network operators. Story: Related stories: CEZ: Chief Executive Daniel Benes said CEZ was not working on splitting the company at present. Story: Related stories: SKODA: VW's Skoda Auto says February deliveries were up 3.1 percent to 81,200 vehicles, its best result for that month on record. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's main currencies traded near multi-month lows on Monday after monetary policy expectations turned more hawkish both in the United States and the euro zone last week. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 27.002 27.02 0.07 0.02 vs Dollar 25.373 25.314 -0.23 1.07 Czech Equities 977.91 977.91 0.58 6.11 U.S. Equities 20,881.48 20,902.98 -0.1 5.66 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST======================== KOFOLA: Soft drinks maker Kofola abandoned its grilled chicken restaurant chain concept NaGrilu and closed its first test store, which had opened in Prague last summer. It said it would concentrate on its juice and light food chain Ugo. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 CEZ: Utility CEZ expects to play a role of building infrastructure for electric cars in its partnership with carmaker Skoda Auto of the Volkswagen group , board member Pavel Cyrani said in an interview. He said he the biggest potential for electric vehicles was in public transportation and that CEZ was expanding the number of fueling stations. Cyrani also said its customer services unit Esco should should grow faster in 2017 than the 60 percent revenue increase it recorded in 2016. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 7 ONLINE BUSINESS: Revenue at online ticketing site Kiwi.cz increased fourfold last year to 8 billion crowns ($315.21 million). Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 25.3800 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)