5 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 16
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
March 16, 2017 / 7:04 AM / 5 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 16

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, March 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
        
    POLITICS: The Czech parliament's lower house demanded on
Wednesday that dollar billionaire Finance Minister Andrej Babis,
the main contender to become prime minister after elections in
October, explain financial dealings that opponents say were
aimed to avoid taxes.
    Babis, who has built up the Agrofert group of farm,
chemicals, food and media companies into the largest private
employer in the Czech Republic, denies any wrongdoing.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    UNIPETROL: Unipetrol           will recommend a dividend
payment from 2016 profit.
    Story:              Related stories:                     

    CENBANK: The Czech central bank's receivables from abroad
grew by 119 billion crowns, or 4.4 billion euros, between March
1 and March 10, the bank's balance sheet showed on Wednesday.
    The bank's foreign assets growth has served as a rough guide
to the bank's purchases of foreign currency on the market to
keep the crown on the weak side of 27 per euro.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    FORTUNA: Fortuna Entertainment Group           to hold EGM
on April 26 to approve acquisition of Hattrick and Romanian
companies.
    Story:              Related stories:                    

    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies held steady on
Wednesday ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve interest
rate hike which could weigh on the attractiveness of regional
assets, analysts said.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  27.025     27.001  -0.09       -0.07
 vs Dollar                25.172     25.444   1.07        1.86
 Czech Equities          979.19     979.19    0.06        6.25
 U.S. Equities        20,950.1  20,837.37     0.54        6.01
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
                        
=========================PRESS DIGEST========================
    M&A: The volume of mergers and acquisitions in the Czech
Republic grew 38 percent to $9.9 billion, according to EY data.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
           
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)    
    
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

