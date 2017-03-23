PRAGUE, March 23 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
==========================NEWS==================================
O2: Telecoms company O2 Czech Republic said its
Slovak unit would pay it part of 2016 profit in the amount of
40.7 million euros, or around 1.1 billion crowns, to be booked
in 2017.
PEGAS: Artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens
said its 2016 EBITDA reached 46.7 million euros, in line with
its outlook of 43-49 million euros
UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol's
biggest minority shareholder said it will take legal action
against the company's acquisition of chemicals company Spolana.
CENBANK: Volumes of foreign exchange interventions by the
Czech central bank do not have an impact on the timing of ending
the bank's commitment to keep the crown on the weak side of 27
per euro, board member Vojtech Benda said in a presentation
released on Wednesday.
CROWN: Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto, the Czech
Republic's biggest company and exporter, expects the crown
to remain stable after the central bank lets the
currency float freely, a board member said on Wednesday.
"The Czech crown, I assume, will be still very, very stable
in comparison to other currencies that are more volatile,"
Klaus-Dieter Schurmann said.
SKODA: VW's Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier, speaking at the
carmaker's annual news conference, said the company expected
2017 deliveries to be above the 2016 level.
CEE MARKETS: Central European government bond yields and
stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, tracking global markets, as
doubts grew over U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to
stimulate the economy.
