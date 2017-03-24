FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
RPT-Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 24
March 24, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 5 months ago

RPT-Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 24

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

 (Repeats to fix formatting)
    PRAGUE, March 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
=========================FUTURE EVENTS==========================
    SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS: Lenders Komercni Banka           and
Moneta Money Bank            announced dates for their annual
general meetings.
    Komercni Banka shareholders will meet April 25. The company
has proposed a 40 crowns a share dividend.             
    Moneta shareholders will meet April 24. The bank has
proposed a 9.80 crowns a share dividend.             
    Related stories:                  
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    DUKOVANY: CEZ's           market transparency Remit website
showed Dukovany nuclear power plant unit 2 was expected to be
offline until March 30.    
    Story:              Related stories:                     
    
    MINISTER: Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka nominated
Jiri Havlicek as the next industry minister, he said on Thursday
after submitting the pick to the president.
    Sobotka sacked Jan Mladek in February for a lack of action
to bring down telecom service prices for consumers, which has
become a political issue ahead of an October parliamentary
election.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEZ: Bulgaria's Socialist party will look at options for the
country to buy back the Bulgarian assets of Czech power utility
CEZ           if it wins the national election on Sunday, its
leader Kornelia Ninova said on Thursday.
    Story:              Related stories:                      
    
    UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol          
said on Thursday its acquisition of Spolana chemicals company
would support achieving its strategic aims and add shareholder
value. 
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank's receivables from
abroad grew by 116.6 billion crowns, or 4.3 billion euros,
between March 11 and March 20, the bank's balance sheet showed
on Thursday.
    The bank's foreign assets growth has served as a rough guide
to its purchases of foreign currency on the market to keep the
crown on the weak side of 27 per euro.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
    
    CENBANK: All seven members of the Czech National Bank board
will attend a March 30 policy meeting, the bank said on
Thursday, the last sitting before the bank's "hard commitment"
to keep a weak-crown policy in place ends.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: Demand surged for Czech Treasury bills at an
auction on Thursday and the government sold three times the
planned amount, to benefit from expectations that the central
bank will end its "weak crown regime" soon. 
    Story:              Related stories:                    
  * For a TABLE on Czech auction:             
    
    CHARITIES: When his government lost a lawsuit in the
European Court of Human Rights last week over its detention and
expulsion of two migrants from Bangladesh, Hungary's rightwing
prime minister blamed the usual suspect: a billionaire in New
York.
    "It is a collusion of human traffickers, Brussels
bureaucrats and the organisations that work in Hungary financed
by foreign money," Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.
"Let's call a spade a spade: George Soros finances them."
    Across former Communist states of east and central Europe,
leaders with a hardline bent have turned their wrath in recent
months against Soros, a Hungarian-American financier who funds
liberal charities and non-governmental organisations worldwide
through his Open Society Foundations (OSF).
    Story:              Related stories:                    
=========================PRESS DIGEST========================
    OKD: The finance ministry will propose to the cabinet buying
insolvent mining group OKD for 79.6 million crowns through state
firm Prisko. This option is cheaper than a bankruptcy, it said.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
  * For a previous story:             
    
    MINISTER: President Milos Zeman said he would like accept
Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's pick - Jiri Havlicek - as the
new industry minister.
    Pravo, page 2
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)    
    
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 24.9790 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

