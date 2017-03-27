FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 27
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
March 27, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 5 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, March 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    BUFFER: The Czech National Bank (CNB) kept its
countercyclical capital buffer for banks at 0.5 percent on
Friday in a quarterly review of the measure introduced at the
end of 2015 to keep tabs on strong lending.   
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    PARTIES: The centrist party led by the Czech Finance
Minister Andrej Babis has a 10.5 percentage point lead over the
prime minister's Social Democrats, a poll showed on Friday,
ahead of October's parliamentary election.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
        
    CEE MARKETS: Central European assets moved sideways on
Friday as investors awaited a U.S. vote on healthcare,
legislation that will test President Donald Trump's ability to
work with Congress and deliver on other priorities like tax cuts
and infrastructure spending.
    Story:              Related stories:                    

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  27.017     27.018    0         -0.04
 vs Dollar                24.9       24.998    0.39       2.92
 Czech Equities          982.53     982.53     0.18       6.61
 U.S. Equities        20,596.72  20,656.58    -0.29       4.22
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=========================PRESS DIGEST========================
    CHINESE INVESTMENTS: Only 2 billion out of the planned 95
billion crowns ($3.82 billion) of Chinese investments
materialised in 2016, while one of nine projects scheduled for
that year actually got completed.
    Lidove Noviny, page 1                                       
                                                                
        
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)    
    
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    

($1 = 24.8990 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

