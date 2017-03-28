FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
March 28, 2017
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 28
March 28, 2017

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, March 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    CZECH PHILIP MORRIS: Tobacco group Philip Morris CR proposed
dividend of CZK 1000/share, versus CZK 920/share from the
previous year.
    Story:              Related stories:                       
      
    TELECOMS: The Czech telecoms regulator opened an auction for
high speed data networks.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
       
    CEE MARKETS: The crown firmed in forwards deals on Monday as
Czech markets started their final week before the central bank's
"hard commitment" to keep its exchange rate floor in place
expires.
    Story:              Related stories:                    

=========================PRESS DIGEST========================
    OKD: New Industry Minister Jan Havlicek, who will be
officially appointed on April 4, opposes a Finance Ministry plan
for state firm Prisko to buy insolvent mining group OKD, saying
state miner Diamo would be a better option. Diamo falls under
the Industry Ministry's control while Prisko is controlled by
the Finance Ministry.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 4             
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)    
    
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    

($1 = 24.8990 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

