5 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 31
March 31, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 5 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 31

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    PRAGUE, March 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    CROWN CAP: The Czech central bank dropped its guidance of a
likely mid-year exit from its exchange rate cap on Thursday,
sending a loud signal to markets that the end of the ultra-loose
policy may be near.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
 ** TAKE A LOOK at other central bank stories:             
    
    CEE MARKETS: The crown plunged in the spot market and in
forward contracts on Thursday as the Czech central bank (CNB)
gave up its guidance to end its 3 1/2-year-old weak crown regime
around mid-2017. 
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    CEZ: Utility CEZ           said it would buy back nearly 99
pct of 2017 convertible bonds linked to MOL shares          . It
also said the final size of the equity placing of MOL shares
will be 7,561,372, raising proceeds of 141.4 billion forints 
($489.63 million).
    Story:              Related stories:                      
    
    CEZ/MOL: Czech electricity company CEZ           has
conditionally sold its 7.5 percent stake in Hungarian oil and
gas group MOL           to help repay bondholders.        
    Story:              Related stories:                     
           
    DUKOVANY: Utility CEZ           said it had reconnected
Dukovany nuclear power plant's unit 2 after an outage.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
    
    O2: Telecoms group O2 Czech Republic's           board
approved a proposed shareholder payout of a total 21 crowns per
share.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  27.163     27.084    -0.29     -0.58
 vs Dollar                25.42      25.256    -0.65      0.89
 Czech Equities          983.67     983.67      0.1       6.73
 U.S. Equities        20,728.49  20,659.32      0.33      4.89
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    CROWN: Banks' dealing rooms are preparing for the end of the
Czech central bank's cap on the crown, which can come at anytime
from April 1. A CSOB senior trader said his team was putting off
planned vacations and postponing client visits in the region to
be ready. 
    Other banks are taking similar measures, the newspaper
reported. For example, UniCredit has about a dozen traders on
alert, a spokesman said.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
    
    REAL ESTATE: The nearing end of the central bank's crown cap
is boosting interest in the real estate market. An expected
strengthening of the crown will also help competitiveness of
Czech investors in the market.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 7
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)    
    
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
