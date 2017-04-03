FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 3
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 3, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 5 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, April 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    Shares in Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group
FORE.PR fell sharply on Friday after its largest shareholder
offered to buy out minority shareholders at a discount and take
the company off the market.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown firmed up, reversing an early
slide to 18-month lows against the euro, as the central bank's
commitment to capping its value came to an end on Friday.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    Czech divers are preparing to search the world's deepest
underwater cave again to see if there is more to be discoverer
from its already record-breaking depths.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    CEZ           utility said it would buy back nearly 99
percent of its 2017 bonds linked to MOL shares.       
    Story:              Related stories:                      
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  27.021     27.023    0.01      -0.05
 vs Dollar                25.304     25.306    0.01       1.34
 Czech Equities          981.15     981.15    -0.26       6.46
 U.S. Equities        20,663.22  20,728.49    -0.31       4.56
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)    
    PROPERTY: CPI Property Group quitupled its profit last year
to 12.5 billion crowns ($493.99 million), helped by surging
prices of property in a growing economy.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
     
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 25.3040 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.