5 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 4
April 4, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 5 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    PRAGUE, April 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    PMI: Czech manufacturing business sentiment was marginally
less buoyant than expected in March as the Markit Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) dipped from a six-year high, data showed
on Monday.
    Story:              Related stories:                    

    BUDGET: The Czech central state budget surplus dropped
year-on-year to 4.68 billion crowns ($184.38 million) at the end
of March, mainly due to a lower inflow of EU funds, while
overall spending rose moderately, Finance Ministry data showed
on Monday.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    CEE MARKETS: Czech government bonds bucked a decline in
yields to multi-month lows in Hungary and Poland on Monday, with
eyes fixed on the Czech central bank (CNB) which may abandon a
cap on the crown soon.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
     
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

