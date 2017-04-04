Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 4

PRAGUE, April 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== PMI: Czech manufacturing business sentiment was marginally less buoyant than expected in March as the Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dipped from a six-year high, data showed on Monday. Story: Related stories: BUDGET: The Czech central state budget surplus dropped year-on-year to 4.68 billion crowns ($184.38 million) at the end of March, mainly due to a lower inflow of EU funds, while overall spending rose moderately, Finance Ministry data showed on Monday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Czech government bonds bucked a decline in yields to multi-month lows in Hungary and Poland on Monday, with eyes fixed on the Czech central bank (CNB) which may abandon a cap on the crown soon. Story: Related stories: For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)