5 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 5
April 5, 2017 / 5:55 AM / 5 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, April 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    O2: Telecoms firm O2 Czech Republic           said it
successfully executed new funding (“Schuldschein”) in the total
amount of CZK 3.5 billion.
    Story:              Related stories:                  

    TELECOMS: Czech lawmakers have approved in an initial
reading a bill allowing regulators to levy higher fines on
telecoms companies, one of several measures the government is
pushing to put more pressure on operators to cut prices and
improve services.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies eased and bonds
extended gains on Tuesday after a batch of weaker-than-expected
economic data.
    Story:              Related stories:                       
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    BANKS: Czech bank's combined net profit rose 12.7 percent
last year to 74.7 billion crowns ($2.95 billion).
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    RENEWABLES: No new wind power plants came online in the
Czech Republic last year while 50 small solar plants with a
combined capacity of 0.7 MW started operations, according to
energy market operator OTE.
    The news paper said the majority of renewable power plants
came online in 2009-11 and that low or non-existent subsidies
have caused the decline.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    OKD: The finance and industry ministers agreed to submit a
plan to the government for state company Prisko, controlled by
the finance ministry, to make an 80 million crown bid for
insolvent mining company OKD.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)    
         
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 25.3250 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

