Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 2
April 2, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 6 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 2

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) 
 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for March due out at 0730
GMT.  	
    End-March budget balance data.  	
============================TOP NEWS==========================  
 	
    MERKEL WANTS GREECE IN: Greece has gone a long way on the
path of reforms and now stands a chance to overcome its debt
crisis but still faces many tough measures, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said in a newspaper interview to be published on
Saturday.	
    EU WANTS G20 TO BOOST IMF FUNDS: The European Union expects
leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) to agree to
contribute more money to the IMF in April after Europe expanded
its own bailout capacity, EU officials said.	
    GOVT MULLING PRICE FLOORS FOR NUKE POWER:  The Czech
government sees building new nuclear power plants as a strategic
priority and is considering minimum electricity price guarantees
to ensure new reactors are built, the country's industry
minister said. 	
    EGG PRICES FUEL MARCH CPI: Czech inflation is believed to
have quickened in March to 3.9 percent - a more than three-year
high - from 3.7 percent in February, driven by a sharp rise in
the price of eggs, a median forecast in a Reuters poll of 13
analysts showed. 	
    ASAHI MAY BUY STAROPRAMEN BREWER:  Japanese brewer Asahi
 is finalising the purchase of eastern European brewer
StarBev from private equity owner CVC Capital Partners 
in a deal likely to be worth around $3 billion, people familiar
with the matter said.	
    FOREIGN DEBT: The Czech Republic's total foreign 
indebtedness dipped 72.58 billion euros at end-December from a
revised 73.88 billion euros at the end of September, the central
bank said.	
    MONEY SUPPLY: Czech money supply, as measured by the M2
indicator, grew by 6.8 percent year-on-year at the end of
February, after a 6.0 percent rise the previous month, central
bank data showed.	
    CEE MARKETS:  Hungary's forint and Poland's zloty looked set
to end March with their biggest quarterly gains versus the euro
in years, despite an emerging European rally losing steam on
economic concerns and unease over Budapest's slow progress in
getting aid.	
    CEE POWER: Prices of Czech electricity for Monday delivery
rose on forecasts for lower wind production in the region, but
an expected increase in solar production kept a lid on gains.	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        24.777     24.84    0.25       3.01	
 vs Dollar         18.554     18.654   0.54       5.97	
 Czech Equities    973.1      973.1     0.39       6.8	
 U.S. Equities 13,212.04  13,145.82    0.5        8.14	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT	
       	
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================	
    COALITION PARTNER MULLING QUITTING GOVT: Coalition party
Public Affairs (VV) leaders will meet on Tuesday to decide
whether they should leave the coalition.	
    A wiretap leak allegedly showed coalition parties TOP09 and
Civic Democrats (ODS) were trying to give a former Public
Affairs deputy Kristyna Koci unspecified offers to have her help
split the Public Affairs caucus, with the centrist party's
deputies dividing between TOP09 and ODS. 	
    VV Chief Radek John said there was an option that VV will
quit the cabinet but will continue to support the minority
government "in some points".	
    tyden.cz, Pravo page 3	
    	
    EGG PRICES: Agriculture Minister Petr Bendl asked
anti-monopoly bureau (UOHS) to look into the spike in egg prices
in March.	
    Pravo, page 17	
    	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
($1 = 18.6635 Czech crowns)	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

