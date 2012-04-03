Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 3

PRAGUE, April 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... =============================EVENTS=========================== PRAGUE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit the Czech Republic. News conference at 1100 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - Coalition party Public Affairs leaders to meet to discuss whether to remain in the government. Meeting starts at 0900 GMT. Related news: ============================TOP NEWS========================== POLITICAL RISK FACTBOX: The Czech centre-right government is embroiled in growing rows over corruption scandals, Europe and budget cuts, which are unlikely to topple the cabinet but are weakening the ruling coalition and fuelling public anger. Story: Related news: BUDGET GAP SWELLS: The Czech central state budget showed a 22.69 billion crown ($1.22 billion) deficit at the end of March, slightly narrower than a 25.20 billion deficit a year ago thanks to higher tax receipts, the Finance Ministry said. Story: Related news: *For TABLE: EU'S FUTURE: It is a club that is open to all of Europe, but not all members are equal. As the euro zone debt crisis forces the currency area to integrate more closely to survive, those outside the bloc but in the European Union are worried that they will be left as junior partners without a say. Story: Related news: CZ, HU PMI SURGE: Emerging Europe's manufacturing sector showed a surprising surge in March, bucking a trend of decline in the euro zone and defying expectations that a slowdown in the car- and electronics- producing region would accelerate. Story: Related news: *Story on Czech PMI: *For TABLE on Czech PMI: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies rose on Monday, underpinned by unexpectedly strong purchasing managers' surveys, but Hungary's forint retreated in late trade after President Pal Schmitt resigned following a plagiarism scandal. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: A steep drop in wind generation levels in the region sent Czech day ahead prices soaring on Monday while Poland's grid operator announced a looming shut-down of a unit at the country's biggest power plant. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.724 24.731 0.03 3.21 vs Dollar 18.526 18.598 0.39 6.11 Czech Equities 967.7 967.7 -0.55 6.21 U.S. Equities 13,264.49 13,212.04 0.4 8.57 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================== TALKS WITH MERKEL: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas should discuss on Tuesday that Germany may be able to help the Czech Republic gain funds from the European Union to cover costs for enhancing its electricity grid, the paper reports, citing diplomatic sources. Since Merkel decided to shut nuclear power plants in the south of Germany following the Fukushima disaster, German power from unstable renewable resources in the north has been threatening Czech as well as Polish grids as Germany has been using them to transfer power to the south. The Necas and Merkel may also discuss that Germany could pay fees for using the Czech grid. If no solution is found, the Czechs can build transformers on the boarder with Germany to stop undesirable power flows. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 NEW OPERATOR: The Czech Telecommunication Office (CTU) will contact 50 potential bidders in the mobile telephone frequencies that it aims to sell to allow the development of a fourth-generation network and possibly allow a new operator to enter the market. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.6635 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)