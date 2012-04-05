FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 5
April 5, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 6 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 5

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) 
 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
            	
=============================EVENTS===========================  	
    PRAGUE - Coalition parties meet to agree on conditions under
which they can continue together in the government.
 	
    Related news: 	
     	
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.	
    Related news: 	
    	
    PRAGUE - Car Importers' Association (SDA) to hold a news
conference on first quarter passenger car registrations (0800
GMT). 	
    Related news: 	
       	
    PRAGUE - Second round of 3.85%/21 government
bond auction.  	
    Related news: 	
    	
    PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction.	
    Related news: 	
============================TOP NEWS==========================  	
    PROGRESS IN GOVT CRISIS: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas
told his coalition partners on Wednesday his pro-austerity
government would collapse unless they resolved a crisis by April
10 that was triggered when one party made steep demands for
personnel and policy changes. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    RUSSIA DIVERTS OIL SUPPLIES: Russia will this month slash
oil deliveries to the Czech Republic, in addition to cuts to
Poland and Germany, as it seeks to divert supplies to its own
ports, including the newly built Baltic Ust-Luga terminal,
traders said.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEZ REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGES: Data from Czech utility CEZ's
web site showed on Wednesday  unplanned outages totalling 1380
MW at the Chvaletice, Pocerady, Prunerov and Melnik coal-fired
power plants.	
    Story: Related news: 	
      	
    CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies fell on Wednesday
as appetite for risk waned on euro zone debt concerns and
dimming chances of more U.S. central bank asset purchases, with
the crown starting to feel pressure from rising political
tensions in Prague.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: Power plant outages and forecasts for lower wind
production in the region pushed Czech spot prices up on
Wednesday in quiet trading ahead of Easter holidays, traders
said.	
    Story: Related news: 	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        24.644     24.623   -0.09       3.53	
 vs Dollar         18.734     18.773    0.21       5.06	
 Czech Equities    945.7      945.7     -2.02       3.8	
 U.S. Equities 13,074.75  13,199.55    -0.95       7.02	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT	
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================	
    JUNIOR COALITION PARTY TAMED FOR NOW: Radek John, the chief
of junior coalition party Public Affairs, which sparked the
latest government crisis by threatening to quit, said the threat
was aimed to make coalition partners to negotiate, which was
achieved.	
    The party's caucus voted last night to hold negotiations
with the rest of the coalition on a continuation of the
government.	
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1 	
    	
    PRAGUE AIRPORT: State-owned Prague Airport launched a 60
million crown tender for drafting the project documentation for
a new runway and related structures. Bids should be filed by May
11.	
    Pravo, page 15	
    	
    TEMELIN NUKE PLANT: The Czech Republic should state that it
needs the planned third and fourth block of the Temelin nuclear
power plant to maintain its energy independence, Industry and
Trade Minister Martin Kuba said.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 17	
	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
($1 = 18.6635 Czech crowns)	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

