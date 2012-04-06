FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 6
April 6, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 6 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) 
 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    February foreign trade data at 0700 GMT.  	
    February industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT. 	
    February foreign exchange reserves data at 0800 GMT.	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
            	
=============================EVENTS===========================  	
    PRAGUE - Minutes from the March 29 governing board meeting
at 0700 GMT.  	
    Related news: 	
============================TOP NEWS==========================  	
    BUDGET TARGET SEEN MISSED IN 2014: The Czech Republic may
not be able to cut its budget deficit as fast as planned after
2013 due to slow economic growth, Prime Minister Petr Necas
said.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    BOND AUCTION: The Czech Finance Ministry did not sell any
3.85/21 government bonds in the second,
non-competitive round of an auction.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    *For T-Bill auction: 	
    	
    CAR REGISTRATIONS UP: Czech new passenger car registrations
rose 3.6 percent in the first quarter to 43,529 vehicles, the
country's Car Importers Association said.   	
    Story: Related news: 	
      	
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies regained ground in
thin pre-holiday trade on Thursday, after fresh concerns about
the euro zone pushed the Polish zloty to a six-week low,
overshadowing hawkish comments from the country's central bank. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: Lower demand as many countries prepared to
observe a long Easter holiday weekend sent Czech spot prices
down while power curve prices were unchanged, traders said.	
    Story: Related news: 	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        24.575     24.677    0.41       3.8	
 vs Dollar         18.811     18.885    0.39       4.67	
 Czech Equities    935.1      935.1     -1.12       2.63	
 U.S. Equities 13,060.14  13,074.75    -0.11       6.9	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT	
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================	
    BUSINESSES WANT GOVT TO CONTINUE: Company owners do not give
the Necas centre-right cabinet the highest marks but they want
it to continue rather than having early elections, a survey by
the newspaper of managers and company owners showed.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 	
    	
    RAIFFEISENBANK TO SELL LOANS: Raiffeisenbank, a unit of
Raiffeisen Bank International plans to sell a mortgage
portfolio worth roughly 8 billion crowns ($423.33 million), the
paper reports, citing unnamed sources. 	
    E15, page 1	
	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
($1 = 18.6635 Czech crowns)	
	
($1 = 18.8976 Czech crowns)	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

