Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 6

PRAGUE, April 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== February foreign trade data at 0700 GMT. February industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT. February foreign exchange reserves data at 0800 GMT. =============================EVENTS=========================== PRAGUE - Minutes from the March 29 governing board meeting at 0700 GMT. ============================TOP NEWS========================== BUDGET TARGET SEEN MISSED IN 2014: The Czech Republic may not be able to cut its budget deficit as fast as planned after 2013 due to slow economic growth, Prime Minister Petr Necas said. BOND AUCTION: The Czech Finance Ministry did not sell any 3.85/21 government bonds in the second, non-competitive round of an auction. CAR REGISTRATIONS UP: Czech new passenger car registrations rose 3.6 percent in the first quarter to 43,529 vehicles, the country's Car Importers Association said. CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies regained ground in thin pre-holiday trade on Thursday, after fresh concerns about the euro zone pushed the Polish zloty to a six-week low, overshadowing hawkish comments from the country's central bank. CEE POWER: Lower demand as many countries prepared to observe a long Easter holiday weekend sent Czech spot prices down while power curve prices were unchanged, traders said. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.575 24.677 0.41 3.8 vs Dollar 18.811 18.885 0.39 4.67 Czech Equities 935.1 935.1 -1.12 2.63 U.S. Equities 13,060.14 13,074.75 -0.11 6.9 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= BUSINESSES WANT GOVT TO CONTINUE: Company owners do not give the Necas centre-right cabinet the highest marks but they want it to continue rather than having early elections, a survey by the newspaper of managers and company owners showed. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 RAIFFEISENBANK TO SELL LOANS: Raiffeisenbank, a unit of Raiffeisen Bank International plans to sell a mortgage portfolio worth roughly 8 billion crowns ($423.33 million), the paper reports, citing unnamed sources. E15, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 18.6635 Czech crowns) ($1 = 18.8976 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)