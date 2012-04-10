FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 10
#Financial Services and Real Estate
April 10, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 6 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 10 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) 
 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    March inflation data at 0700 GMT.	
    March unemployment data at 0700 GMT.	
    Q1 government debt duration data at 1200 GMT.	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
            	
=============================EVENTS===========================  	
    PRAGUE - Ruling coalition parties to meet to discuss whether
the government should continue at present form.     	
    Related news: 	
     	
============================TOP NEWS==========================  	
    OIL: Russian state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft
 only has sufficient volume in the Druzhba pipeline
to supply the Czech Republic for three more days, after Russian
oil companies failed to submit new requests for deliveries to
Czech customers.      	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    PENTA IN GERMANY: Private equity firm Penta Investments has
made an offer for German insolvent drug store chain Schlecker,
less than a month after buying a 40 percent stake in Polish
retailer EM&F.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
	
    CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies gave up early
gains on Friday as disappointing U.S. payroll data encouraged
risk aversion in global markets, while worries about a Czech
coalition row and Hungary's international aid talks weighed on
sentiment.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        24.707     24.696   -0.04       3.28	
 vs Dollar         18.825     18.875    0.26       4.6	
 Czech Equities    927.5      927.5     -0.81       1.8	
 U.S. Equities 12,929.59  13,060.14    -1          5.83	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT	
        	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================	
    BANKING: J&T is increasing its stake in Slovakia's Postovna
Banka to 75-80 percent, a deal worth at least 220 million euros,
and plans expansion to the Czech market.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1	
    	
    PPF'S KELLNER: In his first interview in three years, the
richest Czech Petr Kellner said the corruption situation is
worse in the Czech Republic than in Russia.	
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1	
    	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

