Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 10

PRAGUE, April 10 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== March inflation data at 0700 GMT. March unemployment data at 0700 GMT. Q1 government debt duration data at 1200 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... =============================EVENTS=========================== PRAGUE - Ruling coalition parties to meet to discuss whether the government should continue at present form. Related news: ============================TOP NEWS========================== OIL: Russian state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft only has sufficient volume in the Druzhba pipeline to supply the Czech Republic for three more days, after Russian oil companies failed to submit new requests for deliveries to Czech customers. Story: Related news: PENTA IN GERMANY: Private equity firm Penta Investments has made an offer for German insolvent drug store chain Schlecker, less than a month after buying a 40 percent stake in Polish retailer EM&F. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies gave up early gains on Friday as disappointing U.S. payroll data encouraged risk aversion in global markets, while worries about a Czech coalition row and Hungary's international aid talks weighed on sentiment. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.707 24.696 -0.04 3.28 vs Dollar 18.825 18.875 0.26 4.6 Czech Equities 927.5 927.5 -0.81 1.8 U.S. Equities 12,929.59 13,060.14 -1 5.83 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= BANKING: J&T is increasing its stake in Slovakia's Postovna Banka to 75-80 percent, a deal worth at least 220 million euros, and plans expansion to the Czech market. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 PPF'S KELLNER: In his first interview in three years, the richest Czech Petr Kellner said the corruption situation is worse in the Czech Republic than in Russia. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)