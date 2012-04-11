Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 11

PRAGUE, April 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... =============================EVENTS=========================== PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: PRAGUE - First round of VAR/17 government bond auction. Related news: ============================TOP NEWS========================== RULING COALITION: Leaders of the three parties in the Czech Republic's ruling coalition agreed on tax hikes and budget savings for 2013-14 on Tuesday, bridging a rift that threatened to topple their centre-right cabinet less than halfway into its four-year term. Story: Related news: STATE DEBT: A large increase in financial reserves, in part due to an upcoming debt redemption, was behind the 113.6 billion crown ($6.00 billion) growth in Czech state debt in the first quarter, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: * TABLE: 2011 BUDGET RESULT: The Czech Republic's fiscal deficit was much better than expected last year, data showed on Tuesday, pointing to the success of a fiscal reform drive that is threatened by an ongoing coalition crisis. Story: Related news: OIL: Russia's oil pipeline operator Transneft tried to smooth worries over oil supplies to the Czech Republic, saying on Tuesday it is ready to provide all required crude supplies. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Eastern European currencies were among the big losers on Tuesday with the forint falling more than one percent as investors responding to weak U.S. jobs data sold emerging market currencies on worries about global growth. Story: Related news: INFLATION: Czech consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in March on a month-on-month basis on rising food prices, putting the annual inflation rate at 3.8 percent, below analysts' forecasts, data showed on Tuesday. Story: Related news: * Story with central bank comment: FORTUNA DIVIDEND: Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group has proposed paying a 0.23 euro per share gross dividend, down from 0.30 euro a share the previous year, it said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech day-ahead power fell on Tuesday on healthy supplies, while limited capacity for exports due in part to technical problems helped push the spread with neighboring Germany far wider, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.801 24.843 0.17 2.91 vs Dollar 18.915 18.977 0.33 4.14 Czech Equities 925.7 925.7 -0.19 1.6 U.S. Equities 12,715.93 12,929.59 -1.65 4.08 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= OIL: The worry over a shortage of oil coming to the Czech Republic through the Druzhba pipeline is mainly due to changes on the supplier side, pipeline operater Mero and refinery Unipetrol said. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A9 ACTA: The Constitutional Court should review the ACTA treaty before its ratification, Industry Minister Martin Kuba said. Pravo, page 5 GAS: Natural gas consumption fell 6.6 percent this winter. E15, page 6 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)