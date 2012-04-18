Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 18

PRAGUE, April 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS========================== PRAGUE - Prime Minister Petr Necas to meet Deputy Prime Minister Karolina Peake to discuss her decision to split off from coalition party Public Affairs and start a new political platform. Time to be confirmed. Related news: PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: PRAGUE - First round of VAR/23 and 4.60%/18 government bonds auction. Related news: ============================TOP NEWS========================== PUBLIC AFFAIRS SPLIT: Czech Vice Prime Minister Karolina Peake quit the junior ruling party on Tuesday, a move that could cost the austerity-minded coalition its parliamentary majority although she pledged to keep supporting government policies. Story: Related news: *For Story on PM remarks: *For Story on FinMin remarks: CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies mostly rose on Tuesday as the euro shook off rising worry over the continent's resurgent debt crisis, with Hungary's forint leading gains despite an impasse in financial aid talks that has kept that market on edge. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Prices of Czech power for Wednesday rose on expectations of lower solar output in the region, while the Cal'13 remained largely flat, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.732 24.75 0.07 3.18 vs Dollar 18.852 18.829 -0.12 4.46 Czech Equities 920.8 920.8 0.16 1.06 U.S. Equities 13,115.54 12,921.41 1.5 7.35 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= POLITICAL TURMOIL: Deputy Prime Minister Karolina Peake, who decided to quit scandal-hobbled coalition party Public Affairs and start a new political platform with any of the party's "honest" deputies who want to join her, had told Prime Minister Petr Necas and Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek about the plan beforehand. She had also told them, according to the paper, that she had the support of enough Public Affairs deputies to help secure a parliament majority together with Necas's Civic Democrats (ODS) and Kalousek's TOP09, without having to rely on the votes of the remaining Public Affairs deputies. TOP09 and ODS have 92 deputies together in the 200-seat lower house, plus two ODS deputies who left the party's caucus and their votes are unreliable. So Peak would have to gain support of at least 9 Public Affairs deputies. The paper said four MPs have clearly said they will join her, and another four are still hesitating. She also has the support of Public Affairs ministers, Transport Minister Pavel Dobes and Regional Development Minister Kamil Jankovsky. But they are not parliament deputies. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)