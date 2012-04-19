FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 19
April 19, 2012 / 6:40 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 19

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) 
 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
 ============================EVENTS==========================	
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.	
    Related news:   	
    	
    PRAGUE - Second round of VAR/23 and 4.60%/18
 government bonds auction.	
    Related news:   	
      	
    PRAGUE - 39-week T-bill auction.	
    Related news:   	
      	
    PRAGUE - Telecoms operator Telefonica Czech Republic
, a unit of Spain's Telefonica, to hold an
annual shareholders' meeting. 	
    Related news:   	
     	
    PRAGUE - Chemicals group Unipetrol, a unit of
Poland's PKN Orlen to present trading statement for
first quarter.	
    Related news:   	
	
 ============================TOP NEWS==========================	
    THREAT OF EARLY ELECTION: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas
said on Wednesday he would seek early elections in June if he
cannot quickly regain a clear parliamentary majority after a
junior coalition party split, a potential death blow to his
fragile centre-right coalition.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    SWISS TO CURB IMMIGRATION FROM EASTERN EUROPE: Switzerland
drew strong criticism from European officials on Wednesday after
it said it would reimpose quotas on workers from central and
eastern Europe, cutting the number of permits granted annually
by two thirds.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    BOND AUCTIONS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 3.351 billion
crowns ($177.80 million) worth of variable rate government bonds
due 2023 and 3.048 billion crowns ($161.72 million)
worth of 4.60/18 government bonds in the first,
competitive round of bidding at an auction. 	
    *For Story on variable-rate note: Related
news: 	
    *For Story on fixed-rate note: 	
               	
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown led emerging European
currencies lower on Wednesday as a split within one of the Czech
Republic's governing parties reignited concerns of an early
election, while Hungary's latest moves to unlock talks on a
financing deal left investors unimpressed. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: Czech spot prices rose on Wednesday on forecasts
for ample solar generation in the region and warmer
temperatures, while Cal '13 hovered around a two-month low as
oil fell amid euro zone worries, traders said.	
    Story: Related news:    	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        24.745     24.818    0.29       3.13	
 vs Dollar         18.869     18.92     0.27       4.37	
 Czech Equities    922.8      922.8      0.22       1.28	
 U.S. Equities 13,032.75  13,115.54    -0.63       6.67	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT	
	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================	
    NEW PARTY: Deputy Prime Minister Karolina Peake is planning
to set up a new political party after she and several of her
allies slit from junior coalition partner Public Affairs.	
    Her new party should be liberal and centre-right in the
political spectrum.	
    Peake has said her faction would support the government but
she has not yet said whether she has found enough supporters to
help the government have a clear parliament majority.	
    Daily Pravo said that so far Peake seemed to have secured
the support of seven MPs including herself, which is not enough
to give the government a parliamentary majority.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3, Pravo, page 1	
    	
    PROTESTS: Labour unions are expecting at least 50,000 people
to participate in the demonstration on Saturday against the
government austerity plans.	
    Pravo, page 4	
    	
    HYUNDAI CZECH OPS SEEING RISE IN SALES: Hyundai Motor
 Czech operation has been experiencing a rise in
sales over the past year and half, its chief Vladimir Vosicky
said. Last year it sold a bit over 12,000 cars and this year it
aims to sell 13,000 units, he said. The company wants to double
its market share to 20 percent by 2015 or 2016 from 10 percent
now.	
	
    NEXT ISSUE OF RETAIL BONDS: The Finance Ministry is planning
a new issue of retail bonds in the volume of 20 billion Czech
crowns in May and June.	
    The issue will include seven and eight-year
inflation-indexed bonds.  	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1	
        	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

