Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 19

PRAGUE, April 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS========================== PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: PRAGUE - Second round of VAR/23 and 4.60%/18 government bonds auction. Related news: PRAGUE - 39-week T-bill auction. Related news: PRAGUE - Telecoms operator Telefonica Czech Republic , a unit of Spain's Telefonica, to hold an annual shareholders' meeting. Related news: PRAGUE - Chemicals group Unipetrol, a unit of Poland's PKN Orlen to present trading statement for first quarter. Related news: ============================TOP NEWS========================== THREAT OF EARLY ELECTION: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Wednesday he would seek early elections in June if he cannot quickly regain a clear parliamentary majority after a junior coalition party split, a potential death blow to his fragile centre-right coalition. Story: Related news: SWISS TO CURB IMMIGRATION FROM EASTERN EUROPE: Switzerland drew strong criticism from European officials on Wednesday after it said it would reimpose quotas on workers from central and eastern Europe, cutting the number of permits granted annually by two thirds. Story: Related news: BOND AUCTIONS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 3.351 billion crowns ($177.80 million) worth of variable rate government bonds due 2023 and 3.048 billion crowns ($161.72 million) worth of 4.60/18 government bonds in the first, competitive round of bidding at an auction. *For Story on variable-rate note: Related news: *For Story on fixed-rate note: CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown led emerging European currencies lower on Wednesday as a split within one of the Czech Republic's governing parties reignited concerns of an early election, while Hungary's latest moves to unlock talks on a financing deal left investors unimpressed. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech spot prices rose on Wednesday on forecasts for ample solar generation in the region and warmer temperatures, while Cal '13 hovered around a two-month low as oil fell amid euro zone worries, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.745 24.818 0.29 3.13 vs Dollar 18.869 18.92 0.27 4.37 Czech Equities 922.8 922.8 0.22 1.28 U.S. Equities 13,032.75 13,115.54 -0.63 6.67 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= NEW PARTY: Deputy Prime Minister Karolina Peake is planning to set up a new political party after she and several of her allies slit from junior coalition partner Public Affairs. Her new party should be liberal and centre-right in the political spectrum. Peake has said her faction would support the government but she has not yet said whether she has found enough supporters to help the government have a clear parliament majority. Daily Pravo said that so far Peake seemed to have secured the support of seven MPs including herself, which is not enough to give the government a parliamentary majority. Hospodarske Noviny, page 3, Pravo, page 1 PROTESTS: Labour unions are expecting at least 50,000 people to participate in the demonstration on Saturday against the government austerity plans. Pravo, page 4 HYUNDAI CZECH OPS SEEING RISE IN SALES: Hyundai Motor Czech operation has been experiencing a rise in sales over the past year and half, its chief Vladimir Vosicky said. Last year it sold a bit over 12,000 cars and this year it aims to sell 13,000 units, he said. The company wants to double its market share to 20 percent by 2015 or 2016 from 10 percent now. NEXT ISSUE OF RETAIL BONDS: The Finance Ministry is planning a new issue of retail bonds in the volume of 20 billion Czech crowns in May and June. The issue will include seven and eight-year inflation-indexed bonds. NEXT ISSUE OF RETAIL BONDS: The Finance Ministry is planning a new issue of retail bonds in the volume of 20 billion Czech crowns in May and June. The issue will include seven and eight-year inflation-indexed bonds. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1