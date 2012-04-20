Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 20

PRAGUE, April 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS========================== PRAGUE - Ceska Sporitelna, a unit of Erste Bank , to hold an annual shareholders' meeting. Related news: PRAGUE - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to visit the Czech Republic. ============================TOP NEWS========================== UNIONS GEAR UP FOR LARGE PROTESTS: Tens of thousands of Czechs are expected to march on Saturday in what could be the country's largest protest against austerity measures, union leaders said on Thursday, as the centre-right government tries to fight off collapse midway through its term. TELEFONICA APPROVES DIVIDEND: Shareholders of Telefonica Czech Republic approved a 27 crown dividend per share at Thursday's annual meeting, in line with the board's proposal. *For Story on capital reduction: RUSSIA CUTS OIL SUPPLIES TO CZECHS: Russia's Urals URL-NWE-E crude oil export to the Czech Republic via Druzhba pipeline seen at 280,000 tonnes in April, down from scheduled 410,000 tonnes, a spokesman for Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said. DEBT SALES: The Czech Republic sold a total of 643.3 billion crowns in auctions of 4.60/18 government bonds and variable rate government bonds due 2023 in the second, non-competitive round. *For Story on variable-rate note: *For Story on fixed-rate note: *For Table on T-Bill: CPI-LINKED BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry plans to sell citizens up to 20 billion crowns ($1.1 billion) in retail bonds in a May issue which will include 7- and 8-year inflation-indexed bonds, it said. UNIPETROL SEES SMALL Q1 LOSS: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol expects to post a small first-quarter operating loss as a fall in margins year-on-year outweighed the positive impact of currency moves and operations with CO2 allowances, it said. CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's emerging currency markets mostly shrugged off successful debt auctions in Poland and Hungary on Thursday, but industrial output data in Poland eased expectations for a swift interest rate rise and pushed down bond yields to two-week lows. CEE POWER: A fall in forecasts for renewables in the region supported Czech day ahead power on Thursday while the benchmark long-term price hit a fresh two-month low as carbon fell, traders said. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.824 24.82 -0.02 2.82 vs Dollar 18.855 18.866 0.06 4.44 Czech Equities 917.8 917.8 -0.54 0.74 U.S. Equities 12,964.1 13,032.75 -0.53 6.11 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= SCRAMBLE FOR DEPUTIES: Deputy Prime Minister Karolina Peake said she had agreed with Prime Minister Petr Necas that her new platform split off from coalition party Public Affairs must be supported by at least ten parliament deputies including herself. Ten is the minimum number to set up a caucus. So far seven deputies, including Peake, have openly stated they support the new platform. Two others are likely to leave Public Affairs and want to support the government but have not confirmed yet they will join the new caucus. She has time until Monday. If Peake fails to garner sufficient support, there will be an early election in June, Necas said. Pravo, page 1 RWE TRANSGAS: Martin Hermann, the head of RWE Transgas, a Czech unit of RWE, said all facts in the arbitration proceedings with gas monopoly Gazprom launched due to overly high gas prices were in favour of RWE. He said RWE was simultaneously in negotiations with Gazprom over the level of prices. But the Russian firm has not given it an attractive offer yet. He can exclude that prices would remain at the present high level, Hermann said. He also said RWE Transgas market share may drop to 40 percent from originally a dominant provider due to the unfavourable prices given by Gazprom. The result of the arbitration should be known by early 2013. He did not want to comment on Gazprom bidding for Net4Gas, a unit of RWE Transgas that it wants to sell. Hospodarske Noviny, page 20 THREAT OF A STRIKE AT SKODA TO END: The unions have apparently agreed with Skoda Auto management on a wage increase. Pravo, page 7 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)