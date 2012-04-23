FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 23
April 23, 2012

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 23

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) 
 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
 ============================EVENTS==========================	
    PRAGUE - Conference "The Energy Sector in Central Europe -
Challenges, Opportunities and Pitfalls".	
    Related news: 	
     	
 ============================TOP NEWS==========================	
    COALITION END: The three-party Czech ruling coalition agreed
on Sunday to split up, setting the stage for Prime Minister Petr
Necas to find out on Monday whether he still has sufficient
support to avoid early elections.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    MASS PROTEST: Tens of thousands of Czechs on Saturday staged
one of the biggest protests since the fall of communism,
marching in Prague against spending cuts, tax rises and
corruption and calling for the end of a centre-right government
already close to collapse.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    SWITZERLAND: Four central European countries protested on
Friday against Switzerland's cut in permits for immigrant
workers, saying the measure undermined its image as an open and
friendly country.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    SKODA PAY INCREASE: Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of Volkswagen
, agreed with union officials on a 5 percent pay rise
from April for its workers, the carmaker said on Friday.	
    Story: Related news: 	
	
    CESKA SPORITELNA DIVIDEND: Ceska Sporitelna, a unit of Erste
Group Bank, said shareholders approved at Friday's
annual meeting payment of an unchanged dividend of 4.56 billion
crowns ($241.40 million), or 30 crowns per share, and retaining
most of its 2011 profit.	
    Story: Related news: 	
	
    CEE MARKETS:  Central European currencies eased on Friday as
a political crisis in the Czech Republic weighed on sentiment
but the Polish zloty was steady, shaking off a drop in
inflation, which reduced the likelihood of an interest rate
rise.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: Forecasts for healthy solar power output and
modest demand weighed on Czech power for next working day, while
power prices on the far curve moved up slightly as coal rose,
traders said on Friday. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        24.944     24.926    -0.07       2.35	
 vs Dollar         18.927     18.874    -0.28       4.08	
 Czech Equities    926.9      926.9       0.99       1.73	
 U.S. Equities 13,029.26  12,964.1       0.5        6.64	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT	
           	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================	
    GOVT FATE: Vice Prime Minister Karolina so far has eight
votes to throw its support behind the government after breaking
with junior ruling party Public Affairs. She needs 10 by Monday
to meet demands by Prime Minister Petr Necas to avoid early
elections.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1	
    	
    C.BANK'S TOMSIK: Central bank Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik
said he does not see a big impact on banking liquidity due to
the proposed law that would move funds from off-budget state
institutions to the central bank from commercial banks.	
    Tomsik said the central bank supports efforts to transform
the building-savings system because there is some risk on
instability in the system as people can pull out quickly some
funds that are financing long-term projects.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14	
    	
    SHARE LISTING: Tatry Mountain Resorts, owned by investment
group J&T, decided it will lists shares on the Prague and Warsaw
bourses. A spokeswoman said this should happen before the next
winter season, in October or November.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16	
            	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

